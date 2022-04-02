Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting tips | 3rd April 2022

Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy will square off in a crucial MLS Western Conference fixture at Providence Park on Sunday.

The visiting side saw their fortunes reversed in the league fixtures as they have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games after picking up wins in their opening two fixtures.

The hosts have just one win to their name in five league games so far. They played out a hard-fought draw in their previous league outing. Cristhian Paredes scored the equalizing goal from the penalty spot four minutes after José Van Rankin was sent off in the game against Orlando City.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 previous meetings between the two sides so far. They have been evenly matched in these encounters with 13 wins apiece and six games have ended in draws.

The visitors last secured a win at Sunday's venue in 2020, which was an emphatic 3-2 victory. The hosts are without a win in the last two games in this fixture, with both of them coming in Los Angeles.

The hosts have the most interceptions to their name in the league (84). On the flip side, LA Galaxy have made the fewest interceptions (26).

Despite winning just one of their five matches so far (D3 L1), the Timbers’ six points at this stage of the competition equals the fourth-best start to a season in club history.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Prediction

The home factor has been one of the many decisive factors in this fixture, with the hosts securing 60% of their wins at home. They have suffered just four losses in 16 games at home to the Galaxy.

LA Galaxy kept clean sheets in their two opening fixtures but have conceded four goals in the next two games, conceding three goals in their away game at the Seattle Sounders.

The last 11 games in this fixture have produced conclusive results, so when they clash on Sunday, we expect the game to end in a win for the home side, thanks to their solid home record this season.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 LA Galaxy

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes. (The hosts have scored in each of their five games this season; The visitors have scored in three of their four games)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals. (The last 10 games between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals)

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards (The Timbers have 16 yellow cards in just five games while LA have the best disciplinary record with just four yellow cards)

Edited by Peter P