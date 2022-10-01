Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022 

Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC will battle for three points in a Western Conference fixture in the MLS on Sunday.

The hosts settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Columbus Crew before the international break. Santiago Moreno scored a last-gasp equalizer for Timbers in the sixth minute of injury time to cancel out Kevin Molino's first-half opener.

Los Angeles FC claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win against Houston Dynamo. Carlos Vela scored a first-half brace from the spot while Ryan Hollingshead wrapped up the scoring in the 52nd minute.

Portland Timbers @TimbersFC



joins Talk Timbers to chat about Sunday’s matchup



timbers.com/news/talk-timb… Massive match, must listen @JonChampionJC joins Talk Timbers to chat about Sunday’s matchup Massive match, must listen 🔊@JonChampionJC joins Talk Timbers to chat about Sunday’s matchup ⤵️timbers.com/news/talk-timb…

The win helped LAFC maintain their advantage at the summit of the Western Conference. They have garnered 64 points from 32 matches and hold a nine-point lead over their nearest challengers. The Portland Timbers are sixth with 46 points.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 15 previous occasions and they are evenly split down the middle with five wins apiece and five draws.

Their most recent clash came in May when LAFC claimed a routine 2-0 home win.

Their last meeting halted a run of eight consecutive head-to-head fixtures that saw both sides find the back of the net.

Eleven of the last 12 fixtures involving Portland Timbers saw both teams find the back of the net.

Six of the last seven games involving Los Angeles FC have produced goals at both ends.

LAFC are on a five-game winless run on the road, while Portland Timbers are on a five-game unbeaten streak.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Prediction

Los Angeles FC have already secured top spot in the Western Conference and seem to have taken their foot off the pedal in recent weeks. Steven Cherundolo's side have lost four of their last seven league games, suggesting that their focus might have shifted to the playoffs.

LAFC @LAFC



Promises Delivered presented by @Jesusdavidmuri2 grew up chasing dreams of becoming a professional footballer, his family was there to support him every step of the way. Now a star with #LAFC , he's able to return the favor.Promises Delivered presented by @remitly 🇨🇴 @Jesusdavidmuri2 grew up chasing dreams of becoming a professional footballer, his family was there to support him every step of the way. Now a star with #LAFC, he's able to return the favor. Promises Delivered presented by @remitly. https://t.co/CkUdkXFaZq

Portland Timbers, by contrast, do not have such luxuries, with just a three-point cushion keeping them in the playoffs. The Oregon outfit are on a five-game unbeaten run and a win here could guarantee them qualification to the playoffs.

Although one team could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Los Angeles FC

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result - Draw

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Over 3.5 goals

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far