Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11, 2022

Portland Timbers will play host to Minnesota United at the Providence Park on Sunday in the MLS on Sunday.

The Loons will set out to get one over the Timbers, having failed to win their last three meetings with the latter since July 2021.

Portland maintained their fine run of results, claiming a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United last Sunday. They have now won their last three games, scoring six goals and shipping three since a 4-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City on August 22.

With 42 points from 30 games, the Timbers are seventh in the Western Conference standings, three points off LA Galaxy outside the playoffs qualification places.

Meanwhile, Minnesota were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 3-0 loss against FC Dallas last time out. That followed a similar 3-0 loss against Real Salt Lake on September 1, which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

With 44 points from 29 games, Minnesota are fifth in the West but could rise to as high as third with all three points this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 16 meetings between the two teams, Minnesota boast a superior record in this fixture.

Portland have picked up five wins in this period, while three games have ended all square.

The Timbers are unbeaten in three games against the visitors, claiming two wins and a draw.

Minnesota head into the weekend on a run of consecutive defeats, conceding six goals and scoring none.

Portland have won their last three games, scoring six and conceding three since a 4-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City in August.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Prediction

Portland are firing on all cylinders and head into the weekend as firm favourites against a Minnesota side who have lost their last two outings. A one-sided affair with the hosts claiming all three points could ensue.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 3-0 Minnesota United

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their previous seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the teams.)

