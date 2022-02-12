Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

Portland Timbers and Minnesota United will square off on Sunday in the initial fixture of Portland's annual pre-season tournament at Providence Park.

Portland played out a 2-2 draw in their previous outing against Sporting Kansas City while Minnesota United secured a 5-4 win over Orlando City in their previous game.

Both clubs will kick off their MLS 2022 campaigns a fortnight from now, with Portland set to play New England Revolution while Minnesota will square off against Philadelphia Union.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

There have been 11 competitive meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Minnesota hold the upper hand against their western rivals with seven wins in this fixture.

Portland have emerged victorious three times while just one game has ended in a draw between the two rivals. They last met in an MLS playoff fixture in November at Sunday's venue. The game ended in a 3-1 win for the then-hosts.

Portland Timbers form guide (MLS Preseason): D-D

Minnesota United form guide (MLS Preseason): W-D

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Team News

Portland Timbers

The Timbers announced a 32-man-squad ahead of the pre-season friendlies. Andy Polo was one of the players in the squad but has been let go by the club following allegations of domestic violence against the winger.

As many as six academy players have also been included, who might be looking to impress ahead of the regular season. All players on international duty have returned to training.

Portland Timbers @TimbersFC



We have re-signed Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan through the summer, with a team option to extend for the remainder of the year.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United

The visiting side did not report any injuries heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aljaz Ivacic; Dairon Asprilla, Abraham Bahachille, Mitch Ferguson, Marvin Loría; Dawson McCartney, Zac McGraw, Santiago Moreno, Jaroslaw Niezgoda; Donny Toia, Milo Wray

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Romain Metanire, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper; Joseph Rosales, Jacori Hayes; Thomas Chacón, Franco Fragapane, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Prediction

Portland Timbers and Minnesota United are both unbeaten in their pre-season games so far and should be able to play out a good game here as well.

Managers tend to rotate their starting XI in each half in these friendly fixtures, so it is a bit difficult to predict the outcome of the game. Nonetheless, we expect this game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Minnesota United

Edited by Peter P