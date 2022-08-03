Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Portland Timbers lock horns with Nashville SC in an intriguing clash at the Providence Park on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Timbers edged San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an impressive record against Nashville SC and have won one out of the two matches, with the other game ending in a draw.

Nashville SC have never defeated Portland Timbers in the MLS so far - they have secured victory against every team they have faced at least three times in the competition.

Portland Timbers played out a 4-4 draw against Minnesota United last week - this marked the first time an MLS matches four goals and four yellow cards by both teams.

Nashville SC are winless in their last three matches in the MLS - their longest such streak in the competition so far this season.

Sebastian Blanco scored Portland Timbers' first goal against Minnesota United in 13 seconds - the fourth fastest goal in MLS history.

Teal Bunbury has scored in two consecutive matches for Nashville SC after finding the back of the net on only two occasions in his 34 MLS appearances prior to this run.

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC Prediction

Portland Timbers have improved over the course of their season and have a point to prove in this match. The Timbers have impressive players at their disposal and will need to make the most of their form this week.

Nashville SC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to work hard to take something away from this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Nashville SC

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jaroslaw Niezgoda to score - Yes

