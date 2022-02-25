Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Portland Timbers host New England Revolution at Providence Park in an exciting MLS season-opener.

The Timbers finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last year, just six behind Colorado Rapids and were also the runners-up in the MLS Cup to New York City.

With some new additions to their squad, Giovanni Savarese's side will be hoping for better fortunes this time around.

The Revs, meanwhile, won the Eastern Conference last year with a healthy 29-point margin following a dominant campaign which yielded 22 runs.

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

Portland and New England have played out a staggering seven draws in their last 10 games, with the former winning twice and losing just once to their rivals.

The upcoming clash will also be their first since September 2019, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

On the latest Talk Timbers, Gio Savarese joins Jake Zivin and Liam Ridgewell to talk about the start of the 2022 MLS regular season and this weekend's home opener against New England.

Portland Timbers Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

New England Revolution Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-L

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution Team News

Portland Timbers

The Timbers open the new campaign with some new additions to their squad.

Josecarlos Van Rankin was signed on loan from Mexican side Guadalajara, while David Bingham joined on a free transfer.

However, there were a few departures too, with Diego Valeri's switch to Atletico Lucas in Argentina particularly garnering headlines.

Ismaila Jome (Achiless), Jeff Attinella (thigh), Andy Polo (knee) and Eryk Williamson (ACL) are all injured.

Injured: Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

New England Revolution

Adam Buksa is the only player doubtful for the visitors as he's currently nursing a foot injury but he should be ready in time.

Jozy Altidore was the headline signing and the Revs will hope he can produce the goods upfront.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner has agreed terms with Premier League giants Arsenal but won't join until the summer.

Injured: Adam Buksa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Portland Timbers (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Josecarlos Van Rankin, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Claudio Bravo; Eryk Williamson, David Ayala; Santiago Moreno, Sebastian Blanco, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora.

New England Revolution (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones; Sebastian Lletget, Wilfrid Kaptoum; Adam Buksa, Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou; Jozy Altidore.

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution Prediction

Both teams had excellent campaigns last year which should make this a season-opener worth looking forward to.

But with squads packed with so much talent, we're predicting the sides could settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 New England Revolution

