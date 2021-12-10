Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th December 2021

The MLS Cup final features two excellent teams this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Portland Timbers in a crucial showpiece event at Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Preview

Portland Timbers secured a fourth-place finish in the MLS Western Conference standings and have had their issues this season. The Timbers managed a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake in the Conference finals and will want to step up in this fixture.

New York City FC also finished in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and will need to step up in this fixture. The away side stunned both New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union in the playoffs and could potentially pull off another positive result in this match.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an excellent record against New York City FC and have won five out of six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's paltry one victory.

Portland Timbers are on a four-match winning streak against New York City FC in all competitions and will be confident ahead of this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2020 and ended in a convincing 3-1 victory for Portland Timbers.

Portland Timbers have an impressive home record and have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 matches at Providence Park.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the MLS and have improved over the course of the season.

Portland Timbers are on a six-game winning run in the MLS at the moment and have scored an impressive 14 goals in the process.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Prediction

Portland Timbers have been impressive in the MLS in recent weeks and have an excellent historical record against New York City FC. The Timbers are in good form at the moment and have a point to prove in this game.

New York City FC have pulled off a fair share of excellent results in recent weeks and could make history this weekend. With Valentin Castellanos back in action, the away side might hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 New York City FC

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York City FC

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Valentin Castellanos to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - New York City FC to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi