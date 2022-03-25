Portland Timbers vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting tips | 27th March 2022

In an inter-conference MLS fixture, the Portland Timbers will entertain Orlando City at Providence Park on Sunday.

The Timbers have got off to a slow start to their 2022 campaign, winning only one of their four games. The runners-up from last season will look to close the gap atop the Western Conference standings after falling to a 4-1 loss at Dallas last week.

Orlando, meanwhile, have fared better, winning two of their four games. They overcame LA Galaxy in their previous outing, with Facundo Torres scoring the only goal of the game in the ninth minute.

Portland Timbers vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the seventh time the two teams will go head-to-head in the MLS. Orlando enjoy a narrow 3-2 lead in wins, with one game ending in a draw.

Orlando emerged victorious in the first-ever meeting between the two teams in 2015 at Providence Park but have earned just one point in three trips to Portland since then.

Portland have the fourth-worst defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding seven goals in four games. On the flip side, the Lions have the second-best defensive record (two goals conceded) in the Eastern Conference, with only Chicago Fire conceding fewer goals (1).

No team have made more interceptions in the league than the Timbers (69).

Only Atlanta (6.8) have won fewer aerial duels than Orlando City (7.5) per game in the MLS this season. Portland (17.3) win more than double the aerial duels than the visitors and could dominate in the air in this game.

Portland Timbers vs Orlando City Prediction

Portland have kept just one clean sheet this season, with that shutout coming at home against free-scoring Austin FC. Orlando, meanwhile, have three clean sheets but will be without star goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who is on international duty with Peru.

Portland are unbeaten in their last two meetings with their Florida-based rivals. Orlando have scored just once in two away games this term and might come up short. It could be a narrow win for Portland.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Orlando City.

Portland Timbers vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers. (Portland have one loss in their last nine home games in the MLS.)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes. (There hasn't been a goalless game in six previous meetings. Both teams have scored in five of these meetings.)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals. (At least two goals have been scored in the six games between the two teams.)

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards. (The two teams have a combined tally of 21 yellow cards and two red cards in four games.)

