Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting tips | 23rd May 2022 

In the 2022 Major League Soccer, Portland Timbers will host Philadelphia Union at the Providence Park on Monday morning.

The Timbers have struggled for form so far this season. They picked up a clinical 7-2 win over Sporting Kansas City last weekend to end a five-game winless run across competitions. However, they lost 3-2 to San Jose Earthquakes on Thursday to mark yet another winless outing on the road.

The Timbers are tenth in the Western Conference with 15 points picked up so far. They will now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track next week.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, began their league campaign brilliantly, picking up five wins from their first six games.

However, they have now suffered a dip in form of late, failing to pick up wins in games they have dominated. Their most recent outing was a prime example of that, as they played out a goalless draw against Inter Miami despite creating multiple chances to score.

The visitors remain atop the Eastern Conference with 21 points from 12 games. They will now look to return to winning ways next week.

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• There have been 12 meetings between Portland and Philadelphia. The hosts have won seven of those games, while the visitors have won just twice. Their other three matchups have ended level.

• The Timbers are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and have kept just one in their last eight.

• The two teams have drawn six league games this season, the most in the MLS.

• The visitors have the best defensive record in the league at the moment, with a goal concession tally of nine.

• Philadelphia have lost the fewest games in the league so far this season, with just one defeat.

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Portland have won just one of their last seven games across competitions, failing to score in four of those games. They ended a three-game winless home streak with their most recent victory and will look to build on that.

Philadelphia have drawn their last five league games and are winless in their last seven across competitions. They are short on confidence at the moment and might have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Philadelphia Union.

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals in five of Philadelphia's last seven games).

