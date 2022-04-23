Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting tips | 23rd April 2022

Portland Timbers will entertain Real Salt Lake at Providence Park in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have just one win in their last five league games and played out a goalless draw against Houston Dynamo in their previous outing. Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, also have one win in their last five league games. They were humbled 6-0 by New York City FC in an inter-conference fixture last time around. They were in action in the third round in the US Open Cup on Friday.

Salt Lake came up short against Hailstorm FC, a team that only played their first competitive game this year. So Salt Lake will hope to return to winning ways here.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 34 times in the MLS so far. The head-to-head record is perfectly even with 13 wins apiece for both teams, while eight games have ended in draws.

The Timbers are on a four-game winning streak against their Utah-based rivals and have five wins in their last six home games against Salt Lake.

Portland lead the league in terms of interceptions with 113. Salt Lake are right behind the former with 106.

Only San Jose Earthquakes (5) and Columbus Crew (5) have conceded more goals from set-pieces this season than Salt Lake (4).

Both teams have conceded 13 times in their eight games so far, while Portland have outscored Salt Lake 10-9.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Portland secured wins in all four meetings against Salt Lake in 2021. They will hope to make it five in a row against their eastern rivals for the first time in history.

There's nothing much to separate both teams on paper and also when it comes to form. The game has been a high-scoring affair, and at least three goals have been scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams.

This match could be a high-scoring affair, where Portland will likely come out on top, thanks to their home advantage.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Real Salt Lake.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

