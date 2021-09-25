Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake lock horns at the Providence Park Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides, who are in a heated race for the playoffs, are separated by just one point in the top half of the table and this game has all the makings of an absorbing contest.

Portland Timbers’ fine run of results continued last weekend as they claimed a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC.

It was the fourth win in five games for Giovanni Savarese's men, with a 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids being the only exception.

Their impressive string of performances this season sees them occupy fifth place in the Western Conference, three points above Minnesota United in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake picked up their second consecutive win last time out as they edged out the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on home turf.

This followed a thrilling 4-3 win over the San Jose Earthquakes when they faced off at Earthquakes Stadium last Tuesday.

With 36 points from 25 games, Real Salt Lake are currently sixth on the log, one place behind Sunday’s hosts.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head

With 13 wins from their last 31 encounters, Real Salt Lake head into the weekend as the superior side in this fixture. The Portland Timbers have picked up 10 wins, while eight games have ended all square.

Portland Timbers Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Portland Timbers

The Timbers will be without Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson and Ismaila Jome, who have all been sidelined through injuries. Larrys Mabiala is suspended for the game.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson, Ismaila Jome

Suspended: Larrys Mabiala

Real Salt Lake

Bobby Wood, Marcelo Silva, Zac MacMath, Andrew Brody and Zack Farnsworth will all sit out the game as they are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Bobby Wood, Marcelo Silva, Zac MacMath, Andrew Brody, Zack Farnsworth

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Toni Datkovic; Nick Besler, Everton Luiz; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed a fine season so far and are in contention for a playoff berth in the Western Conference. However, Real Salt Lake have struggled to get going on their travels in recent weeks and we predict the hosts will capitalize on that poor run and claim all three points.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Real Salt Lake

