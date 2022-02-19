Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

The Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake at the Providence Park in their final MLS pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Both sides have played out four games in the pre-season, with the hosts securing one win, suffering one loss and playing out two draws so far. They suffered a 3-1 loss to Norwegian football club Viking FK on Tuesday.

Real Salt Lake also suffered a 4-1 loss to the Norwegian club in the pre-season tournament last week while playing a goalless draw against Minnesota on Tuesday.

The hosts get the MLS 2022 regular season underway with a home game against the New England Revolutions. Real Salt Lake will travel to Houston Dynamo in their season opener next week.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

The two sides have been evenly matched in their 34 meetings so far with 13 wins each. The spoils have been shared eight times between the two Western Conference rivals.

They last met in the MLS Western Conference final in the playoffs in December at Saturday's venue, with the game ending in a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Portland Timbers form guide (MLS Pre-season): L-W-D-D

Real Salt Lake form guide (MLS Pre-season): D-L-W-D

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Portland Timbers

The Timbers have no reported injuries heading into the game, while they can also count on the players who have returned from international duty. New signing Justin Rasmussen played in the game against Viking and is expected to start here as well.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake

A total of 40 players are available to head coach Pablo Mastroeni for their final pre-season game. There are no reported injuries heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-5-2): Aljaz Ivacic (GK); Pablo Bonilla, Bill Tuiloma, Zac McGraw, Claudio Bravo; Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Yimmi Chara, Santiago Moreno, Dairon Asprilla; Jaroslaw Niezgoda

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ochoa (GK); Erik Holt, Tate Schmitt, Marcelo Silva, Jasper Löeffelsend; Everton Luiz, Damir Kreilach, Pierre Reedy; Jonathan Menendez, Bobby Wood, Justin Meram

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Both sides have given young, academy players a chance in the pre-season so far and the same is expected in this game. With nothing much at stake for either side, this friendly game will likely end in a draw.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Real Salt Lake.

