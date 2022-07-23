Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

San Jose Earthquakes are back in action with another important MLS fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Portland Timbers in an intriguing clash at the Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Timbers played out a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an impressive record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 16 of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Earthquakes' 11 victories.

San Jose Earthquakes defeated Portland Timbers by a 3-2 margin in May this year and managed to snap a seven-game winless run in the MLS.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last six matches in the MLS and have managed to turn their campaign around over the past month.

San Jose Earthquakes stunned Los Angeles Galaxy with a 3-2 away victory last week and managed to end a nine-match winless run on the road.

Portland Timbers' equaliser against Vancouver Whitecaps was scored from the penalty spot - the fifth consecutive game in which the Timbers have scored a penalty.

With 13 goals so far this season, San Jose Earthquakes are tied with Los Angeles FC and New York City FC for the most goals scored through set-pieces in the MLS.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Portland Timbers have shown flashes of their potential over the past month and are well-placed to step up in this fixture. The Timbers have built an impressive squad and have a point to prove this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have pulled off a few upsets in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins in this match. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jaroslaw Niezgoda to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far