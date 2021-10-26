Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Portland Timbers square off against the San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Wednesday.

The home side suffered their third consecutive defeat in their previous outing as the Colorado Rapids inflicted a 2-0 loss on them. With this loss, Portland are fourth in the league standings and a playoff spot is still possible for them.

The San Jose Earthquakes remained unbeaten for a second game running as they were held to a 1-1 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps. San Jose are in 10th spot and need to record a win in all of their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Major League Soccer @MLS 6️⃣ teams separated by just 5️⃣ points. 😳The Western Conference race couldn’t be closer. 6️⃣ teams separated by just 5️⃣ points. 😳The Western Conference race couldn’t be closer. https://t.co/8cfKv1SMW6

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced off 30 times across all competitions. The hosts have 16 wins to their name, while five games have ended in wins for San Jose Earthquakes. The spoils have been shared nine times in this fixture.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games with the visitors' last win coming in the 2019 regular season. The San Jose Earthquakes are winless at Wednesday's venue.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides in the 2021 regular season, with their previous encounter in August ending in a 1-1 draw.

Portland Timbers form guide (MLS 2021): L-L-L-W-W

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS 2021): D-W-L-L-L

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers have a lengthy injury list at the moment with Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo and Eryk Williamson all ruled out for the game. Claudio Bravo is a doubt for the encounter due to a thigh injury.

Cristhian Paredes will return from a one-game suspension after missing the game against Colorado.

Injured: Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: Claudio Bravo

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes

Matt Bersano and Luciano Abecasis have been ruled out with injuries. Nathan and Marcos Lopez will return from a one-game suspension for the game.

Injured: Matt Bersano, Luciano Abecasis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Josecarlos Van Rankin, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Župarić, Pablo Bonilla; George Fochive, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Sebastián Blanco, Yimmi Chará; Felipe Mora

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Judson Jackson Yueill, Oswaldo Alanis, Paul Marie; Cade Cowell, Shea Salinas; Javier Lopez, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza; Benji Kikanovic

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Portland Timbers have lost three games in a row but haven't lost against the San Jose Earthquakes at home. The Quakes have recovered well from three consecutive losses and should be able to put in a solid performance here.

All things considered, a low-scoring draw looks the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Edited by Peter P