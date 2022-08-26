Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2022

Portland and Seattle will square off this weekend.

Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders will go head to head at the Providence Park in the MLS on Saturday.

The hosts head into the weekend unbeaten in their last three games against the Sounders and will look to keep that run going.

Portland were left empty-handed for the second game running, as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City last Monday. That followed a 3-1 loss against Toronto FC a fortnight ago, which snapped their ten-game unbeaten run.

With 33 points from 27 games, the Timbers are tenth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with Seattle Sounders, who have a game in hand.

The Sounders, meanwhile, fought back from two goals down to salvage a thrilling 3-3 draw at LA Galaxy on Saturday. Before that, they were on a two-game losing streak, suffering 2-1 defeats against Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake respectively.

Seattle head into the weekend winless in their last five away games, picking up one point from a possible 15 since a 2-0 win at Toronto FC in July.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with both teams claiming 17 wins apiece from their last 41 encounters. Seven games have ended all square.

Poland are unbeaten in the last three meetings against Seattle, claiming two wins and a draw since a 6-2 loss in August 2021.

However, they have failed to win their last three home games against the Sounders, losing twice and picking up a draw.

Portland Timbers @TimbersFC Turning the page.



Recap from KC: Turning the page.Recap from KC:

Portland head into the weekend on a run of five games without a win, claiming three draws and losing their two most recent games.

Seattle have also failed to taste victory in their last three games, managing one point from a possible nine.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Saturday’s game will see two teams who have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks. So both teams will look for a morale-boosting result. They head into the weekend evenly matched, so the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Seattle Sounders

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Seattle’s last seven games,)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corners in seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav