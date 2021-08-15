Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers take on Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Portland Timbers are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Timbers edged Real Salt Lake to a 3-2 victory last week and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are currently in third place in the league table and have been impressive this year. The Sounders were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Dallas in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have a slight advantage over Portland Timbers and have won 17 out of 41 matches played between the two teams. Portland Timbers have managed 16 victories against Portland Timbers and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Seattle Sounders. Portland Timbers were not at their best on the day and will want to step up this weekend.

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-L-W

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-W-L

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Jaroslaw Niezgoda remain sidelined with injuries. Steve Clark is also carrying a knock and will be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Steve Clark

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris, Nouhou Tolo, Stefan Frei, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and has been ruled out of this match. Will Bruin has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem, Nouhou Tolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Rankin; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have endured a slump in recent weeks and will have to bounce back to remain at the top of the league table. The likes of Fredy Monteiro and Raul Ruidiaz have shouldered the goalscoring burden for the Sounders this year and will need to step up in this match.

Portland Timbers have also struggled over the past month and will need to be at their best to take something away from this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi