Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Fresh off the back of progressing to the next round of the US Open Cup, Sporting Kansas City will take a trip to the Providence Park Stadium to face Portland Timbers on Sunday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game winless in each of their last five games across all competitions and will be looking to arrest this slump in form.

Portland Timbers were sent packing from the US Open Cup last Tuesday courtesy of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC.

They have now turned their attention to the MLS, where they are currently on a four-game winless run, picking up three draws and losing one since a 3-2 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps on April 10.

With 12 points from 11 games, Portland Timbers are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings, three points and two places above Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City claimed a 4-2 victory over FC Dallas to book their place in the next round of the US Open Cup last time out.

Like the hosts, they now head to the MLS where they are on a run of six consecutive games without a win, picking up three points from a possible 18.

Sporting Kansas City have also failed to taste victory away from home since October’s 2-1 win at Seattle Sounders — a run of 10 consecutive games in all competitions.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming seven wins apiece from their last 22 meetings.

The spoils have been shared on eight different occasions in that time, including in each of their last two encounters.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in four straight home games against the Wizards, picking up two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss back in 2017.

The Timbers head into the weekend winless in each of their last five outings, picking up two draws and losing three in that time.

Sporting Kansas City are yet to taste victory away from home this year, losing eight and claiming two draws since a 2-1 win at Seattle Sounders back in October.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Buoyed by their cup win over FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City will head into the game with renewed confidence as they look to end their winless run in the league. They face an equally floundering Portland Timbers side and we predict they will build on their cup triumph and claim a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 Sporting Kansas City

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in each of their last six encounters)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides since 2018)

