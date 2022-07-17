Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | MLS 2022

Portland Timbers are back in action with another important MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Whitecaps played out a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Portland Timbers are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also endured a difficult campaign so far. The Timbers eased past Seattle Sounders by a comfortable 3-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an impressive record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 16 of the 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Whitecaps' nine victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps' 3-2 away victory against Portland Timbers last year was only their third away victory against the Timbers in 16 such matches played in the MLS.

Portland Timbers are in impressive form at the moment and are on a five-match unbeaten streak at the moment - their best run in the MLS so far this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps started their season with five consecutive away defeats on the road but have now lost only one of their last four games away from home.

Portland Timbers have now scored from the penalty spot in four consecutive matches in the MLS - the only team in the competition to achieve this feat.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Portland Timbers have turned their campaign around over the past month and are in impressive form at the moment. The Timbers will be intent on a top-seven finish this season and have plenty of work to do to move up the league table.

Vancouver Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address at the moment. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jaroslaw Niezgoda to score - Yes

