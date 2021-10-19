Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Portland Timbers take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Portland Timbers are in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Timbers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have recovered after a slow start to their campaign. The Canadian outfit edged Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result this week.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 15 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed eight victories against the Timbers and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Portland Timbers. Vancouver Whitecaps were poor on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-W-W

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-D-W

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Eryk Williamson remain sidelined with injuries. Sebastian Blanco scored on his return to the side and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Cristian Gutierrez and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jake Nerwinski has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Cristian Gutierrez, Caio Alexandre, Erik Godoy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Marvin Loria; Felipe Mora

Portland Timbers @TimbersFC "As soon as we get on the plane, we're going to start thinking about being strong and ready to play the next game."Gio Savarese talks about tonight's loss and moving forward to Vancouver on Wednesday. #RCTID "As soon as we get on the plane, we're going to start thinking about being strong and ready to play the next game."Gio Savarese talks about tonight's loss and moving forward to Vancouver on Wednesday. #RCTID https://t.co/Sj6jJbaRGO

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Janio Bikel; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Portland Timbers have been impressive in the MLS this year but will need to solve a few issues ahead of this game. The Timbers have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps have shown steady improvement in recent weeks and will want to be at their best this week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

