Portland vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Portland host Minnesota United at Providence Park in their opening MLS playoff game on Monday, with the sides in contrasting runs of form.

Portland will go into the game off the back of three consecutive victories to end their league campaign. Giovanni Savarese's side finished fourth in the Western Conference table and should be confident of beating Minnesota.

Minnesota United finished fifth in the Western Conference table, six points behind their opponents. Adrian Heath's side have faltered of late, only managing to win two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Portland on Monday.

Both sides want to progress to the next round of the playoffs and will be looking to win this high-profile game.

Portland vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Minnesota United have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings against Portland.

Minnesota have managed to win both their league fixtures against Portland this season. Adrian Heath's side came away with a 1-0 win at Portland in June, before following up with a 2-1 win at home a month later.

Portland Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Minnesota United Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

Portland vs Minnesota United Team News

Reynoso will be a notable absence for Minnesota United

Portland

Portland will have a host of players missing for the game on Monday. Bill Tuloma, Felipe Mora, Eryk Williamson, Blake Bodily, Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella and Ismaila Jome are all out due to injury.

Injured: Bill Tuloma, Felipe Mora, Eryk Williamson, Blake Bodily, Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, Ismaila Jome

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United

Emanuel Reynoso will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Justin McMaster is still out injured.

Injured: Justin McMaster

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Emanuel Reynoso

Portland vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Portland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla, Dario Zuparic, Zac McGraw, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco, Yimmi Chara; Jaroslaw Niezgoda

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Franco Fragapane, Hassani Dotson, Wil Trapp, Ethan Finlay; Robin Lod, Adrien Hunou

Portland vs Minnesota United Prediction

Both sides have been on contrasting runs of form of late and that should be evident during the game on Monday. Portland should carry over their momentum into the fixture and come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Portland 2-0 Minnesota United

Edited by Peter P