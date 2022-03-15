Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

Pumas UNAM entertain New England Revolution at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

In the first leg at the Gillette Stadium, the Revs secured a 3-0 win and are the favorites to progress through to the next round. In their previous MLS outing, they conceded three times in the final 15 minutes of the game to suffer a 2-3 loss at home to Real Salt Lake.

Pumas UNAM also faced a defeat in their previous league outing, falling to a 2-1 defeat at local rivals Cruz Azul. They have a three-goal deficit to overcome here but have scored four goals in their previous home game in the Champions League and are well equipped to secure a win here.

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

In the two encounters between the two sides across all competitions, the visiting side have maintained a 100% record over their Mexican rivals. The hosts are yet to score against the Revs.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides at Wednesday's venue, so the home team will be hoping for a better outing.

Pumas UNAM form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

New England Revolution form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution Team News

Pumas UNAM

Jorge Ruvalcaba and Amaury García continue to be sidelined with injuries, while Marco Antonio Garcia is a long-term absentee with a fibula fracture. Cristian Battocchio is a doubt as he is suffering from gastrointestinal distress.

Fabio Álvarez is suspended for the game after picking up his second yellow card of the competition in the first leg.

Injured: Jorge Ruvalcaba, Amaury García

Doubtful: Cristian Battocchio

Suspended: Favio Álvarez

New England Revolution

Matt Turner is yet to feature for the visiting side this season and is expected to sit this one out as well. Brad Knighton was back in the lineup in the MLS game over the weekend and is fit enough to travel to Mexico.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matt Turner

Suspended: None

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Pumas UNAM Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera (GK); Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Efraín Velarde; Leonel López, Ricardo Galindo, Jerónimo Rodríguez; Sebastián Saucedo, Juan Dinenno, Washington Coroz

New England Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Earl Edwards Jr. (GK); DeJuan Jones, Omar Gonzalez, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Thomas McNamara, Sebastian Lletget; Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution Prediction

The hosts face an uphill task of recovering from a three-goal deficit here. Not only will they have to be prolific in the attack, but they will also have to be solid at the back as an away goal for the Revs would make their task even more difficult.

Taking into consideration the form of both sides, the hosts should be able to secure a narrow win but it seems unlikely that they will be able to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 2-1 New England Revolution

