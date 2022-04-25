Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

In the first leg of the title-decider in the CONCACAF Champions League, Pumas UNAM host Seattle Sounders at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Tuesday.

The hosts overcame local rivals Cruz Azul in the two-legged semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate as they put in a solid defensive shift to secure a goalless draw in the away leg of the fixture.

Seattle Sounders defeated New York City FC in an all-MLS semi-final 4-2 on aggregate. After a 3-1 win in the home leg, they played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

In the three Liga MX games since securing a place in the finals, Pumas have suffered two defeats while picking up just one win. They warmed up for the game with a 3-1 defeat at rivals Guadalajara.

The Sounders have faced defeats in their two games since the semi-finals including a 4-3 loss at San Jose Earthquakes in their MLS Western Conference fixture. Cristian Espinoza scored an injury-time winner to complete his hat-trick.

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in competitive fixtures. Both teams have ample experience of playing against teams from Liga MX and MLS respectively, so should be able to put in a decent performance here.

Pumas UNAM form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Seattle Sounders form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Pumas UNAM

The hosts suffered injury blows ahead of the first-leg fixture as Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Leonel López missed the latest training sessions with muscle and ankle injuries respectively. Marco García returned to the pitch and is in contention to start here.

Arturo Ortíz Martínez was red-carded in the semi-final and will be suspended for the first leg tie.

Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League @TheChampions

Juan Dinenno y sus 7 goles tienen a los Universitarios en la Gran Final.



@PumasMX | #SCCL22 ¡'El Comandante' siempre quiere más!Juan Dinennoy sus 7 goles tienen a los Universitarios en la Gran Final. ¡'El Comandante' siempre quiere más! 🔥Juan Dinenno 🇦🇷 y sus 7 goles tienen a los Universitarios en la Gran Final.@PumasMX | #SCCL22 https://t.co/pBlA0OPpOP

Injured: Leonel Lopez, Juan Ignacio Dinenno

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Arturo Ortíz Martínez.

Unavailable: None.

Seattle Sounders

Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas' involvement in the game remains doubtful with a calf injury. Yerai Gomez returned to the pitch as a substitute in the 4-3 loss to San Jose and is expected to start in this crucial game.

Dylan Teves remains sidelined with a hamstring issue. There are no suspension concerns for the MLS side here.

Injuries: Andrew Thomas

Doubtful: Dylan Teves

Suspensions: None

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XIs

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Alfredo Talavera (GK); Alan Mozo, José Ricardo Galindo, Nicolas Freire, Efrain Velarde; Omar Islas, Higor Meritão, Diogo de Olivera, Jeronimo Rodríguez; Fabio Álvarez, Washington Coroz.

Seattle Sounders (4-3-2-1): Stefan Frei (GK); Nouhou Tolo, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldan; Joao Paulo, Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

This will be the first appearance in the final for the hosts since 2005. They are three-time champions in the competition but are without a title in the Champions League era.

The Seattle Sounders are making their maiden final appearance and will be looking to make it count. While the league form of both teams has been disappointing, they have obtained positive results in the continental tournament.

Pumas have been solid in their home legs and have an aggregate score of 9-2 in their three games at Tuesday's venue. The Sounders have also been solid at home but are winless in the away games and might struggle here.

We expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win in the first leg of the title-decider.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 1-0 Seattle Sounders

