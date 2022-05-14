Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Looking to move to the top of the Western Conference standings, Austin FC will visit the Rio Tinto Stadium to face Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

The Claret and Cobalt head into the game unbeaten in their last four home games and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Salt Lake were sent crashing back down to earth on Sunday, falling to a 2-0 defeat against Nashville SC.

That followed a hard-dough 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy on April 30, which saw their six-game winless run come to an end. With 16 points from 11 games, Salt Lake are fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Moreover, Austin saw their unbeaten run in the MLS come to an end on Monday, courtesy of a 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy. Before that, they were on a run of four wins and two draws in six league outings.

Austin sit second in the West, with 20 points from ten games. However, they could move top of the table, as they are three points off first-place Los Angeles FC with a goal difference of +13, same as LA.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Salt Lake and Austin, with both teams claiming a win apiece.

Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last four home outings in the MLS, claiming three wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss to Portland Timbers in November.

Austin are also unbeaten in three away games in the league, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Austin boast one of the best defensive records in the Western Conference, conceding nine goals.

That is also in keeping with their fine record in attack; they hold the division’s second-best record with 22 goals scored in ten games.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Prediction

While Salt Lake will look maintain their fine home record, they will go up against a team who have hit their stride early on in the season. An end-to-end affair with Austin coming out victorious and climbing to the top of the conference table could ensue.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0-1 Austin FC.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin FC.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Austin boast the division’s third-best defensive record, while Salt Lake have failed to score in three of their last four games).

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - Yes (Austin have received more than five bookings in each of their last five outings).

Edited by Bhargav