Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake have an opportunity to climb back to a playoff spot in the MLS Western Conference as they host struggling Austin FC on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake are winless in their last three matches as they take on an inconsistent Austin FC at the Rio Tinto Stadium. Freddy Juarez's side has conceded back-to-back losses against Los Angeles Galaxy and Portland Timbers in their latest outings.

Their last win came on the 25th of July against Colorado Rapids. Despite their dip in form in recent weeks, Salt Lake have improved on their 2020 campaign. They have shown a lot of steel and determination so far this term. But they still lack that X-factor which could help them convert cagey affairs into victories.

Real Salt Lake have looked comfortable at home and will be hoping to take the game to Austin FC. The Verde-and-Black have huffed and puffed through the first half of the season. Their position in the Western Conference standings is not an accurate reflection of their talents.

If Austin FC were clinical in the final third, they'd be sitting in a much more comfortable position. Josh Wolff's side are winless in their last seven away games and their form on the road is a major cause for concern as they take on Salt Lake.

A win will see Real Salt Lake overtake LAFC and move into the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. A win for the 12th-placed Austin FC will see them move to within four points of the final playoff spot. Needless to say, there is a lot at stake as the two sides lock horns on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between Real Salt Lake and Austin FC.

Real Salt Lake form guide: D-W-D-L-L

Austin FC form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Team News

Real Salt Lake

David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth and Andrew Brody are all sidelined with injuries. Justen Glad will be suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injuries: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Justen Glad

Austin FC

McKinze Gaines, Danny Hoesen, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld and Ben Sweat are all unavailable for Austin FC. All five players are injured.

Injuries: McKinze Gaines, Danny Hoesen, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld and Ben Sweat

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Predicted Lineups

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Toni Datkovic, Aaron Herrera; Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach; Albert Rusnak, Justin Meram, Anderson Julio; Bobby Wood

Austin FC Predicted XI (5-3-2): Brad Stuver; Aedan Stanley, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Jhohan Romana, Hector Jimenez; Sebastian Berhalter, Alexander Ring, Daniel Pereira; Manny Perez, Diego Fagundez

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC Prediction

Real Salt Lake have showcased good form at home. Austin FC have been woeful on the road. The hosts should have the last laugh here.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Austin FC

