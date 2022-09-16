Real Salt Lake vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2022

Real Salt Lake will entertain Cincinnati at Rio Tinto Stadium in a non-conference MLS clash on Saturday (September 17).

The hosts are winless in their last three league games, which has hurt their chances of booking an early playoff berth. In a crunch Western Conference fixture on Wednesday, they lost 3-0 to Austin, who sealed their first-ever playoff berth.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, are on the rise, as they are undefeated in their last nine league games. They are coming off just their fourth win since June. They secured a 6-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes. Brenner bagged a second-half hat-trick, while Alvaro Barreal, Luciano Acosta and Yuya Kubo also scored.

Salt Lake have three league games left to play in the league and need to avoid dropping points to ensure a playoff berth. Cincinnati, meanwhile, have four games left to play and are in contention to secure their playoff place.

Real Salt Lake vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just once, with that meeting taking place in 2019 at the TQL Stadium. Salt Lake won 3-0, with Albert Rusnák scoring a brace and Sam Johnson scoring the other.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three MLS games - a first since May 2019.

Cincinnati have lost just one of their last 16 games in the MLS and have drawn five of their last six away outings. Their last win away from home came against Chicago Fire in May.

Salt Lake have just two losses at home this term and will look to return to winning ways here.

Real Salt Lake vs Cincinnati Prediction

Claret and Cobalt have a solid home record, losing just two games at home this season.

Despite being in sixth place in the East, they have the second-worst attacking record with 38 goals, which might be a cause for concern against Cincinnati.

The Orange and Blue have scored 54 goals this term and are unbeaten across competitions since July. A defeat for either teams seems unlikely, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-2 Cincinnati

Real Salt Lake vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5

