Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake host the Colorado Rapids at Rio Tinto Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Real Salt Lake are currently fifth in the Western Conference table but have been in inconsistent form throughout the campaign. Pablo Mastroeni's side will head into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Austin FC last time out and will hope to bounce back with a win against Colorado on Sunday.

The Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are third in the table. Robin Fraser's side have faltered of late, having won only three of their last nine games. The Rapids will know that a win on Sunday could see them end the weekend in second on the table.

Both sides are in similar runs of form and that should make Sunday's fixture a well-contested matchup.

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Real Salt Lake slightly edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with the Colorado Rapids winning the other two.

The Rapids came away with a 2-1 win against Salt Lake the last time the two sides met back in August. Goals from Diego Rubio and Mark-Anthony Kaye were enough to secure the three points on the night after Albert Rusnak put Salt Lake in the lead.

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Colorado Rapids Form Guide: D-D-W-L-W

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Danny Wilson will be a huge miss for the Rapids

Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake will be boosted by the return of Bobby Wood from injury. However, Marcelo Silva is still out injured.

Injured: Marcelo Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids

Kellyn Acosta and Mark-Anthony Kaye will return to the side, having missed the last game while on international duty with their respective countries. Meanwhile, Danny Wilson will be suspended for the game after picking up a red card in the 3-1 win against Minnesota last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Danny Wilson

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Ochoa; Toni Datkovic, Erik Holt, Justen Glad; Maikel Ramirez, Everton, Pablo Ruiz, Aaron Herrera; Albert Rusnak; Rubio Rubin, Damir Kreilach

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): William Yarbrough; Auston Trusty, Drew Moore, Lalas Abubakar; Lucas Esteves, Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Keegan Rosenberry; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Andre Shinyashiki; Michael Barrios

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Both sides have been solid this season and that should make for an enthralling contest.

Also Read

We predict a tight game, with the Colorado Rapids coming away with a win.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Peter P