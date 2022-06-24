Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Real Salt Lake take on Columbus Crew at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The hosts eased past San Jose Earthquakes by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won 12 of the 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's nine victories.

Real Salt Lake suffered defeat in their first two home games against Columbus Crew but have subsequently lost only one of their last ten matches against the away side in the MLS.

Real Salt Lake have secured four consecutive victories at home in the MLS and have secured 19 points from their seven home games so far this season.

Columbus Crew have won only two of their 11 MLS matches so far this season and could potentially secure consecutive victories on the road for the first time in nearly three years.

Jefferson Savarino made his first start for Real Salt Lake since 2019 last week and contributed to seven goalscoring chances for this side, managing a goal and an assist.

Columbus Crew forward Erik Hurtado has scored three goals in his last five matches and has found the back of the net in each of his last two games in the MLS.

Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Real Salt Lake have exceeded expectations so far this season and will look to win silverware this season. The hosts have won four of their last five MLS games and will look to sustain their impressive form this weekend.

Columbus Crew have endured a difficult campaign so far and will need to work hard to step up in this match. Real Salt Lake have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3-1 Columbus Crew

Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bobby Wood to score - Yes

