Real Salt Lake vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11th 2022

Real Salt Lake and DC United go head-to-head at the Rio Tinto Stadium as the MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures on Sunday.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since March 2019 when DC United cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory on home turf.

Real Salt Lake were sent crashing down to earth last Monday as they were beaten 2-0 by Los Angeles FC.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

With 42 points from 29 games, Real Salt Lake are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with seventh-placed Portland Timbers, albeit with one game in hand.

D.C. United @dcunited These four changed the game.



Dwayne DeRosario, Eddie Johnson, Nick Rimando, and Tony Sanneh are on the final ballots for the 2023



|| These four changed the game.Dwayne DeRosario, Eddie Johnson, Nick Rimando, and Tony Sanneh are on the final ballots for the 2023 @soccerhof #DCU || #VamosUnited 📜 These four changed the game.Dwayne DeRosario, Eddie Johnson, Nick Rimando, and Tony Sanneh are on the final ballots for the 2023 @soccerhof! 👏#DCU || #VamosUnited

Meanwhile, DC United were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Colorado Rapids when the sides met last Monday.

Prior to that, Wayne Rooney’s men ended their four-game losing streak courtesy of a 2-1 victory away to New York City FC on September 1.

With 26 points from 29 games, DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Real Salt Lake vs DC United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides.

DC United have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Wayne Rooney’s men in the MLS, claiming six wins and two draws since April 2008.

DC United have lost all but one of their last seven away games, with a 2-1 win at New York City FC on September 1 being the only exception.

Real Salt Lake head into the weekend on a run of one win from their last four MLS games, picking up two draws and losing once in that time.

Real Salt Lake and DC United Prediction

Real Salt Lake will be looking to return to winning ways after seeing their four-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out. They face a DC United side who have lost six of their last seven away games and we predict the hosts will claim all three points.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 DC United

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Real Salt Lake vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Real Salt Lake’s previous seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 encounters)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P