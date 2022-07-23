Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

Real Salt Lake will square off against FC Dallas at the Rio Tinto Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways, beating Sporting KC 3-0, their first league win in over a month. Second-half goals from Sergio Cordova, Pablo Ruiz and Jefferson Savarino helped them move to third place in the league table.

Dallas, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven league games and are coming off a 1-1 draw against local rivals Austin. They'll look to close the gap at the top of the standings, trailing leaders LAFC by 13 points. A win for Dallas could see them climb up to fourth place in the league table.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 47th meeting in the MLS between the two teams. Dallas have the upper hand in this fixture, enjoying a 21-14 lead in wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Dallas's last seven away games in the MLS, while eight of Salt Lake's last ten games have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Salt Lake are undefeated at home this season, picking up seven wins and keeping six clean sheets.

Dallas have just two wins to their name in their travels this season, scoring at least twice in five of their last seven away games.

Salt Lake have scored at least twice in five of their last six games.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Prediction

Salt Lake have a solid home record; seven of their nine wins in the MLS have come at home. They're are unbeaten in their last five games against Dallas across competitions and are expected to win again.

Real Salt Lake @realsaltlake He's going down as one of the greats. He's going down as one of the greats.

Dallas, meanwhile, have failed to win their last seven games and might come up short again.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 FC Dallas.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salt Lake.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow Cards - Over/under 2.5 Yellow Cards - Under 2.5.

