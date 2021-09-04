Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Real Salt Lake take on FC Dallas at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

FC Dallas are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Texas-based side stunned Austin FC with a 5-3 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table and have a few issues to resolve this season. The home side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

FC Dallas have an impressive record against Real Salt Lake and have won 21 games out of 44 matches played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed 12 victories against FC Dallas and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed defensive errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-W-L

FC Dallas form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-L-W

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Team News

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad

Real Salt Lake

Justin Meram is representing his national team at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. David Ochoa, Bobby Wood, Jeizon Ramirez and Andrew Brody are still injured and will also be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Andrew Brody, David Ochoa, Jeizon Ramirez, Bobby Wood, Zac MacMath

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Justin Meram

FC Dallas need to win this game

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will have to do without the services of Paxton Pomykal, John Nelson, and Bressan against Real Salt Lake. Bryan Acosta, Freddy Vargas, and Ricardo Pepi are on international duty and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Paxton Pomykal, Bressan, John Nelson, Facundo Quignon

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Bryan Acosta, Freddy Vargas, Ricardo Pepi

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Putna; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Nick Besler, Everton Luiz; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Phelipe; Ryan Hollingshead, Nkosi Burgess, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Edwyn Cerrillo, Andres Ricaurte, Brandon Servania; Jader Obrian, Franco Jara, Jesus Ferreira

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Prediction

Real Salt Lake have impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on a top-seven finish this season. The hosts are yet to hit their stride in the MLS and cannot afford a slump this month.

FC Dallas have struggled this season but did make a statement of intent against Austin FC last week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-2 FC Dallas

