Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Salt Lake lock horns with Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. Both sides have been inconsistent this year and have a point to prove this week.

Houston Dynamo are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Texas outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts edged Austin FC to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo have a slight advantage over Real Salt Lake and have won 13 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed 11 victories against Real Salt Lake and can trouble their opponents on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place earlier this month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-D-W

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-D-D

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad

Real Salt Lake

Jeizon Ramirez has effectively recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad this week. David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth and Andrew Brody are still injured, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Andrew Brody, David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Tyler Pasher is struggling with his fitness at the moment and is unlikely to feature in this match. Darwin Ceren served his suspension last week and is available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tyler Pasher

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Toni Datkovic, Aaron Herrera; Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach; Albert Rusnak, Justin Meram, Anderson Julio; Bobby Wood

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Corey Baird, Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Houston Dynamo have endured a miserable MLS campaign so far and will need to breathe life into their season. The Texas outfit is winless in its last 12 matches and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Real Salt Lake have been inconsistent over the past month but can pack a punch on their day. The home side is the better team at the moment and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Houston Dynamo

