Real Salt Lake vs Houston Prediction and Betting Tips | 29 May, 2022

Real Salt Lake host Houston at the Rio Tinto Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Real Salt Lake are currently 4th in the Western conference, four points off Los Angeles FC at the top of the table. Pablo Mastroeni's side have been in decent form recently, having won three of their last five games. They will look to continue their form with a win against Houston on Sunday.

Houston are currently 7th in the Western conference, four points off their opponents. Paulo Nagamura's side have also been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games. They will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Sporting KC in the Open Cup and will look to bounce back with a win against Salt Lake on Sunday.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting contest.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, witht the other three ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in February.

Real Salt Lake have the second worst attack in the conference having scored 14 goals in their 13 games so far.

Houston have the joint second best defense in the league having conceded 14 goals in their 13 games so far.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Real Salt Lake will be without Damir Kreilach, Erik Holt, Jonathan Menendez, Bret Halsey and Zack Farnsworth due to injury. Meanwhile, Daniel Steres is the only absentee for Houston.

We predict a tight game, with Houston coming away with the win.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0-1 Houston

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result - Houston Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Salt Lake have one of the worst attacks in the conference, while Houston have one of the best defenses)

Tip 3 - Carlos Ferreira to score/assist (The forward has five goals and three assists in 12 games so far this season)

