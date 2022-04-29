Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

Seeking to end their six-game winless run, Real Salt Lake will play host to LA Galaxy at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game unbeaten in five games and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Salt Lake have failed to find their feet in the MLS, playing out an uneventful goalless draw with Portland Timbers last Sunday. They have now failed to win their last six outings, claiming three draws and losing as many. With 13 wins from nine games, Salt Lake are sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy maintained their fine run of results, claiming a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nashville SC last time out. They are now unbeaten in five outings, picking up four wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss to Orlando City on March 19.

Galaxy are third in the west with 16 points from eight games but could move to the top of the table with all three points on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 53 meetings between the two teams, Galaxy boast a superior record in this fixture.

Salt Lake have picked up 18 wins in this period, while the honors have been shared on 12 occasions.

The Claret and Cobalt are unbeaten in their last three home games against Galaxy, picking up two wins and one draw.

Galaxy are unbeaten in their last five games, claiming four wins and a draw.

Salt Lake have failed to taste victory in their last six outings, stretching back to a 2-1 win over Nashville in March.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy Prediction

LA Galaxy have kicked off their new MLS campaign in fine fashion. They will back themselves against an out-of-sorts Salt Lake side that have failed to win their last six games. The visitors should come away with all three points and keep their fine run alive and kicking.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0-1 LA Galaxy.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA Galaxy.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (LA Galaxy have kept a clean sheet in their last three outings).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last ten meetings).

