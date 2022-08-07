Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

Los Angeles FC are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this year. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The away side edged Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against Real Salt Lake and have won nine out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's two victories.

Real Salt Lake have lost their last four MLS games against Los Angeles FC and have never suffered five consecutive defeats against a single opponent in the competition.

Real Salt Lake are in the midst of a slump and have won only one of their last seven matches in the MLS.

Los Angeles FC secured a 2-1 victory last week to take their tally to 48 points after only 22 games this season - only the third time this has been achieved at this stage of the season.

Justin Meram has contributed to five of Real Salt Lake's last seven goals in the MLS and has managed 10 goal contributions this season.

Los Angeles FC have managed two away victories in their two previous games - they have never registered three victories on the road in the MLS.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend. The league leaders have hit a purple patch this season and will be intent on making the most of their form.

Real Salt Lake have struggled over the past month and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-3 Los Angeles FC

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carlos Vela to score - Yes

