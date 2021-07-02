Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles FC are back in action with another important fixture in the MLS this weekend as they take on Real Salt Lake at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this match.

Real Salt Lake are in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo last week and will need to take it up a notch this month.

Los Angeles FC have also struggled to impose themselves on the MLS and will need to solve a few issues this weekend. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against Real Salt Lake and have won six out of eight matches played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed two victories against Los Angeles FC and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Los Angeles FC. Real Salt Lake were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this weekend.

Real Salt Lake form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-D-D

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: L-W-D-L-W

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad

Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera has effectively recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad this week. Jeizon Ramirez is still injured, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Jeizon Ramirez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Diego Palacios this weekend. Tristan Blackmon was sent off against Sporting Kansas City last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku

Suspended: Tristan Blackmon

Unavailable: Diego Palacios

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Pablo Ruiz, Nick Besler; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Carlos Vela, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been surprisingly poor this season and will need to turn their season around this month. The away side has lethal players in its ranks and the likes of Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi will have to step up this weekend.

Real Salt Lake also have several issues to resolve and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Los Angeles FC

