Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy are back in action with another MLS fixture this week as they take on Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Real Salt Lake are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have a few issues to address this season. The hosts suffered a shock 6-1 defeat against Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Austin FC last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won 23 out of 52 matches played between the two sides. Real Salt Lake have managed 17 victories against their opponents and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. Real Salt Lake were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this week.

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-L-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-D-D

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Real Salt Lake need to win this game

Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera served his suspension last week and will be available for selection. Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez and Bobby Wood are still injured and will also be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Bobby Wood, Zac MacMath, Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier Hernandez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Derrick Williams is yet to complete his recovery, however, and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Derrick Williams

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Toni Datkovic; Nick Besler, Everton Luiz; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Kevin Cabral, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Real Salt Lake have impressive players in their ranks but will need to be at their best to win this match. The hosts were shockingly poor against Portland Timbers over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle this month.

Los Angeles Galaxy also struggled against Austin last week and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi