Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022-23

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United square off at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Thursday.
Pablo Mastroeni’s men have failed to win any of their last five home games against the Loons and will be looking to end this dry spell.
Real Salt Lake turned in a resilient team performance as they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw away to FC Dallas last Sunday.
They have now picked up two draws and one win from their last three games after suffering a 4-1 loss against Los Angeles FC on August 7.
With 39 points from 27 games, Real Salt Lake are currently sixth in the Western Conference table, two points above LA Galaxy in the final playoff spot.
Elsewhere, Minnesota United maintained their fine string of results as they claimed a 2-1 home victory over Houston Dynamo last time out.
The Loons have now won their last three games, scoring six goals and conceding three since a 4-3 loss against Colorado Rapids on August 7.
Minnesota United are currently third in the Western Conference standings after picking up 44 points from 27 games.
Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head
With five wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Minnesota United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
Real Salt Lake have managed two wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.
Real Salt Lake Form Guide: D-D-W-L-D
Minnesota United Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D
Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Team News
Real Salt Lake
The home side will be without Tate Schmitt, Bobby Wood, Damir Kreilach and Zack Farnsworth, who have all been sidelined through injuries.
Injured: Tate Schmitt, Bobby Wood, Damir Kreilach, Zack Farnsworth
Suspended: None
Minnesota United
Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson, Romain Metanire and Patrick Weah are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Thursday’s clash.
Injured: Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson, Romain Metanire, Patrick Weah
Suspended: None
Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Predicted XI
Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zac MacMath; Aaron Herrera, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Andrew Brody; Maikel Chang, Jasper Löffelsend, Pablo Ruiz, Justin Meram; Sergio Córdova, Jefferson Savarino
Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Alan Benítez, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, DJ Taylor; Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod; Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane; Luis Amarilla
Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Prediction
Off the back of three straight wins, Minnesota United will head into Thursday’s game in sky-high confidence. They have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to grind out a slender victory against Real Salt Lake.
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Minnesota United