Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022-23

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United square off at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Thursday.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men have failed to win any of their last five home games against the Loons and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Real Salt Lake turned in a resilient team performance as they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw away to FC Dallas last Sunday.

They have now picked up two draws and one win from their last three games after suffering a 4-1 loss against Los Angeles FC on August 7.

With 39 points from 27 games, Real Salt Lake are currently sixth in the Western Conference table, two points above LA Galaxy in the final playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Minnesota United maintained their fine string of results as they claimed a 2-1 home victory over Houston Dynamo last time out.

The Loons have now won their last three games, scoring six goals and conceding three since a 4-3 loss against Colorado Rapids on August 7.

Minnesota United are currently third in the Western Conference standings after picking up 44 points from 27 games.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head

With five wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Minnesota United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Salt Lake have managed two wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: D-D-W-L-D

Minnesota United Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Team News

Real Salt Lake

The home side will be without Tate Schmitt, Bobby Wood, Damir Kreilach and Zack Farnsworth, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Tate Schmitt, Bobby Wood, Damir Kreilach, Zack Farnsworth

Suspended: None

Minnesota United FC @MNUFC



make sure to stop by Fan Central, visit our booth & come say hi to going to the State Fair this afternoon?make sure to stop by Fan Central, visit our booth & come say hi to @Tymiller01 @DaBrickWall00 from 2-4 p.m. going to the State Fair this afternoon? 🎡 make sure to stop by Fan Central, visit our booth & come say hi to @Tymiller01 & @DaBrickWall00 from 2-4 p.m. https://t.co/HwN6n1GE0J

Minnesota United

Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson, Romain Metanire and Patrick Weah are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Thursday’s clash.

Injured: Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson, Romain Metanire, Patrick Weah

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zac MacMath; Aaron Herrera, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Andrew Brody; Maikel Chang, Jasper Löffelsend, Pablo Ruiz, Justin Meram; Sergio Córdova, Jefferson Savarino

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Alan Benítez, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, DJ Taylor; Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod; Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane; Luis Amarilla

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Prediction

Off the back of three straight wins, Minnesota United will head into Thursday’s game in sky-high confidence. They have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to grind out a slender victory against Real Salt Lake.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Minnesota United

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P