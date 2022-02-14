Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

Real Salt Lake will face Minnesota United at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Thursday morning as they continue their preparations for another season of Major League Soccer.

The home side are winless in their pre-season clashes so far. They played out a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo in their first game before falling to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Norwegian side Viking FK last time out.

Real Salt Lake will be hoping to pick up wins in their remaining two pre-season clashes as they look to begin the league season as strongly as possible.

Minnesota United have had mixed results in their pre-season run so far. They played out a goalless draw against Chicago Fire in their first friendly before beating Orlando City 5-4 in their second game. They then lost 1-0 to the Portland Timbers in their next game.

Minnesota United will be looking to return to winning ways when they play this week as they finalize their preparations for the new campaign.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United. The home side have won just two of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in a league clash last season. The game ended 1-1 via goals from Damir Kreilach and Niko Hansen for the hosts and visitors respectively.

Real Salt Lake Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Minnesota United Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Team News

Real Salt Lake

The home side do not have any known injured players ahead of their midweek game. Manager Adrian Heath will therefore be looking to give ample playing time to as many players as possible.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United

Like their hosts, Minnesota United have no injury concerns ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody, Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Aaron Herrera; Damir Kreilach; Pablo Ruiz, Jonathan Menéndez; Bobby Wood, Rubio Rubin, Christopher Garcia

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Franco Fragapane, Hassani Dotson, Wil Trapp, Emanuel Reynoso; Robin Lod, Adrien Hunou

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Prediction

Real Salt Lake are currently winless in their last three outings and are without a win in their last four games on home turf.

Minnesota United have also not hit their stride yet, with just one win in their last five games. The two sides have struggled in front of goal lately and could therefore play out a draw when they meet on Wednesday.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Minnesota United

Edited by Peter P