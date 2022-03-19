Real Salt Lake vs Nashville Prediction and Betting tips | 19th March 2022

Real Salt Lake are back in MLS action on Saturday as they entertain Nashville at the Rio Tinto Stadium in their Western Conference fixture.

The hosts are unbeaten in the 2022 regular season and secured their second consecutive win of the campaign as they overcame New England Revolution last week. Tate Schmitt scored the winning goal in the third minute of injury time as the game ended in a 3-2 win for the Claret and Cobalt.

Nashville suffered a 2-0 defeat at Dallas in their previous outing. This will be the fourth consecutive away game for the visiting side, so they might struggle here.

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The first meeting between the two sides in Utah ended in a goalless draw.

Nashville are one of three teams (Chicago, Columbus) to name the same starting XI for all three games so far this season.

Only Vancouver Whitecaps (3) have recorded fewer shots on target than Nashville (6) this season. The Canadian side are also the only side with fewer goals (1) than the visiting side.

Real Salt Lake have committed the joint-fewest fouls in the league (26) and have also suffered the second-fewest fouls (27) in the league.

The hosts are only behind Los Angeles FC on goal difference in the Western Conference standings. They will need to score at least five goals here to replace them at the top of the table.

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville Prediction

Real Salt Lake have kicked off their season on a good note, keeping two clean sheets in three games. They have a win apiece at home and in their travels, so they look solid at the moment.

Nashville have scored just two goals this season, picking up just one point in two games since their 1-0 win at Seattle Sounders in the season opener.

Nashville SC @NashvilleSC



Match coverage will begin on MyTV30 and the web stream at 8:30 p.m. CT. PROGRAMMING NOTE: This Saturday's #RSLvNSH prematch show will begin exclusively on NashvilleSC.com/stream at 8 p.m. CT.Match coverage will begin on MyTV30 and the web stream at 8:30 p.m. CT. PROGRAMMING NOTE: This Saturday's #RSLvNSH prematch show will begin exclusively on NashvilleSC.com/stream at 8 p.m. CT.Match coverage will begin on MyTV30 and the web stream at 8:30 p.m. CT. https://t.co/9SNC5wDVYJ

With home advantage on their side, Real Salt Lake should come out on top without any problems.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-0 Nashville

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Nashville have scored just two goals so far and failed to score in their previous trip to Utah)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Real Salt Lake to score in the second half - Yes (All four goals for the hosts have come in the second half and Nashville have conceded all of their goals in the second half)

Edited by Peter P