Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Real Salt Lake will entertain Portland Timbers at the Rio Tinto Stadium in their Decision Day MLS game on Sunday (October 9).

This is a must-win game for the hosts, who will only qualify for the playoffs if they beat Portland. The Timbers will be through to the playoffs with a point.

Salt Lake's five-game unbeaten run has seen them almost miss the playoffs. They avoided a loss for the third game by playing out 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous outing.

Portland, meanwhile, have left it late. Their failure to win their last two games has forced them to fight it out in the final game of the regular season to secure a playoff berth.

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 35 times across competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even with 13 wins apiece for either team and nine games ending in draws.

The hosts are without a win in their last five games against Portland. Salt Lake picked up their first point against the Timbers in five games in a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at the Providence Park.

Salt Lake have seen over 2.5 goals in their last seven home games against Portland across competitions.

The last six games between the two teams at Salt Lake have produced conclusive results - with both teams winning thrice apiece and each game producing over 2.5 goals.

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Claret and Cobalt have just one win in their last eight league outings and will need to dig deep to pick up a win. They have struggled in their recent meetings against the Timbers, and the odds of a win do not look good.

Portland, meanwhile, know that a single point will be enough for securing a playoff spot and are likely to play for a draw. Considering the recent form and results of the two teams into consideration, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-2 Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

