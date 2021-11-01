Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake are still in with a chance to clinch a playoff spot as they square off against Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

A late resurgence proved to be a little less than adequate as Real Salt Lake fell to a 3-4 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes at the weekend. They had taken an early lead through Albert Rusnak. But the Earthquakes hit back hard and raced to a 4-1 lead by the 80th minute.

A late flurry in the final 10 minutes saw Real Salt Lake score two more but they didn't amount to much when the final whistle was blown. RSL's interim coach Pablo Mastroeni will be worried about the inconsistency that has plagued the side throughout this season.

They sit one point behind Los Angeles Galaxy, who currently occupy the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Their Wednesday opponents Portland Timbers have all but secured a place in the playoffs following their win against the very same San Jose Earthquakes.

Dairon Asprilla's breathtaking bicycle kick, which took the Timbers' lead to 2-0 after Diego Chara had opened the scoring, was the highlight of the game.

Portland Timbers @TimbersFC



We got you. What did the call of Dairon Asprilla's golazo look like from the booth?We got you. #RCTID What did the call of Dairon Asprilla's golazo look like from the booth?We got you. #RCTID https://t.co/2JUwu97PX0

Giovanni Savarese's men haven't been at their best but they've just about managed to keep their place in the top four despite suffering a dip in form in recent weeks. They had absolutely thrashed their Wednesday opponents in their last meeting in September, beating them 6-1 at home.

They will need a win or a draw here to confirm progression but will have their work cut out for them against Real Salt Lake who will have virtually everything to play for.

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 32 times till date. Real Salt Lake have the better record with 13 wins while Portland Timbers have been victorious on 11 occasions. Eight games have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in September earlier this season and Portland Timbers decimated Real Salt Lake 6-1.

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Portland Timbers form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Team News

Real Salt Lake

Zack Farnsworth and Toni Datkovic are not expected to feature for Real Salt Lake against Portland Timbers. Marcelo Silva is nearing a return but is a doubt here.

Injuries: Zack Farnsworth, Toni Datkovic

Doubtful: Marcelo Silva

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers

Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo and Eryk Williamson are all long-term absentees for Portland Timbers. Claudio Bravo and Sebastian Blanco are both nursing thigh problems and might not feature here.

Injuries: Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo and Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: Claudio Bravo, Sebastian Blanco

Suspensions: None

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Ochoa; Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Aaron Herrera; Justin Mera, Nick Besler, Pablo Ruiz, Andrew Brody; Albert Rusnak; Damir Kreilach, Rubio Rubin

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Josecarlos Van Rankin, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Župarić, Pablo Bonilla; Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Santiago Moreno, Yimmi Chará; Felipe Mora

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Real Salt Lake haven't been in great form but neither have Portland Timbers. Both teams will be looking to get all three points ahead of the final two games of the season.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith