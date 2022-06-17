Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 18 June 2022

Real Salt Lake will host the struggling San Jose Earthquakes at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake's three-game winning streak in the MLS came to a screeching halt at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend. A stoppage-time red card to Aaron Herrera and a consequent penalty led to Real Salt Lake's undoing in the dying embers of the game.

Prior to that, Justin Meram had restored parity for Pablo Mastroeni's men after they had gone behind to a Ranko Veselinovic strike in the 31st minute. Real Salt Lake have struggled for consistency this season and will be looking to return to winning ways as they face off against San Jose Earthquakes this weekend.

For now, Real Salt Lake are third in the MLS Western Conference standings with 25 points from 15 matches.

Meanwhile, their opponents San Jose Earthquakes are languishing at 13th in the Western Conference.

Alex Covelo's men are winless in their last four matches across all competitions after getting off to a good start under the temporary manager. But it's also important to note that they have conceded just one defeat in their last five MLS matches.

They were able to hold Nashville to a goalless stalemate in their latest outing. Prior to that, they played out a thrilling 3-2 loss to Los Angeles FC at the Banc of California Stadium.

San Jose Earthquakes are looking for just their fourth win of the 2022 MLS season as they hit the road to take on Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have lost four of their last five meetings against San Jose Earthqyakes.

Both Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes scored at least one goal in four of the last five meetings between the two sides.

At least three goals have been scored in four of the last five meetings between Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes.

Real Salt Lake have won five of their last six home games in the MLS.

San Jose Earthquaks have failed to win any of their last seven MLS away games.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have definitely improved under Alex Covelo after a poor start to the season. But Real Salt Lake have been much better than them in almost every aspect of the game so far this term. Mastroeni's men will be tested here but they should be able to squeeze out all three points here.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

