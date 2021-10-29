Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake entertain the San Jose Earthquakes at Rio Tinto Stadium in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have made a late push for the playoffs spot and head into the game with a seven-game winning streak at home. They overcame FC Dallas in their away game on Wednesday, recording a 2-1 win.

The San Jose Earthquakes suffered a 2-0 loss to the Portland Timbers on Wednesday and are out of contention for a playoff spot this season. Real Salt Lake will be hoping to secure a win to bolster their chances of a playoff spot with just five points separating fourth and ninth place.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 37 times so far, with all of those meetings coming in the MLS. They have been evenly matched in this encounter, with the visiting side having a slight advantage with 14 wins. Real Salt Lake are not far behind, with 12 wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides in the regular season, with the quakes recording a 1-2 away win in May and the hosts recording a 4-3 win at PayPal Park in September.

Real Salt Lake form guide (MLS): W-L-W-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide (MLS): L-D-W-L-L

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Real Salt Lake

Zack Farnsworth, Toni Datkovic and Marcelo Silva have been ruled out with injuries for the hosts ahead of this game.

Injured: Zack Farnsworth, Marcelo Silva, Toni Datkovic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

San Jose Earthquakes

Matt Bersano and Luciano Abecasis continue to be on the sidelines with injuries. There are no suspension concerns to worry about for the visitors.

Injured: Matt Bersano, Luciano Abecasis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Ochoa; Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Aaron Herrera; Justin Meram, Nick Besler, Everton Luiz, Andrew Brody; Albert Rusnak; Damir Kreilach, Rubio Rubin.

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Judson Jackson Yueill, Oswaldo Alanis, Paul Marie; Cade Cowell, Andrés Ríos; Javier Lopez, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza; Benji Kikanovic

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Real Salt Lake's incredible home form and San Jose's poor run of form in recent fixtures indicates that yet another win is on the cards for the Red & Blue Army.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Edited by Peter P