Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Real Salt Lake will entertain the Seattle Sounders at Rio Tinto Stadium in the second round fixtures of the MLS Western Conference on Saturday.

Both sides failed to secure a win in their season opener last week, with the hosts playing out a goalless draw at Houston Dynamo and the Sounders suffering a 1-0 loss at home to Nashville.

It was a shock loss for the visiting side who failed to build on their impressive 5-0 win over Motagua in the CONCACAF Champions League. Real Salt Lake were lucky to have taken home a point from their first game of the season as they were the second-best side in the game against Houston.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

The two Western Conference rivals have locked horns 37 times across all competitions. The visiting side have enjoyed a narrow 16-15 lead in wins and their remaining five games have ended in stalemates.

The visiting side have just three wins to their name in their trip to Salt Lake City, with the last one coming in the knockout stage fixture of the US Open Cup in 2016 on penalties.

They last squared off in the MLS Cup Playoffs in November. Real Salt Lake progressed to the quarter-finals with a 6-5 win on penalties after the game ended goalless in regular time.

Real Salt Lake form guide (MLS): D

Seattle Sounders form guide (all competitions): L-W-D

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Real Salt Lake

The home side are expected to have a long list of absentees for their first home game of the campaign. Everton Luiz was unavailable for the previous game as he did not receive a P1 visa necessary to play for the club. There haven't been any updates on the same and he is expected to sit this one out.

Nick Besler, Zack Farnsworth, Axel Kei, David Ochoa, and Rubio Rubin were all ruled out with injuries and will remain sidelined here. A piece of good news is that defender Aaron Herrera returns to the fold, having served his suspension against Houston Dynamo.

Injured: Nick Besler, Zack Farnsworth, Axel Kei, David Ochoa, Rubio Rubin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Everton Luiz

Seattle Sounders

Josh Atencio, Jimmy Medranda, Will Bruin, and Raul Ruidiaz missed the season opener for the Sounders and will be sidelined for the trip to Utah.

Injured: Josh Atencio, Will Bruin, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: Raul Ruidiaz

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zac MacMath (GK); Erik Holt, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva; Andrew Brody, Pablo Ruiz, Scott Caldwell, Maikel Chang, Tate Schmitt; Damir Kreilach, Bobby Wood

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei (GK); Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan; Reed Baker-Whiting, Jordan Morris, Léo Chú; Fredy Montero

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 10 league games against the Seattle Sounders and are the favorites for the game. The visiting side are winless in their last eight MLS games (including the playoffs) and might struggle to get going here.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Seattle Sounders.

Edited by Manas Mitul