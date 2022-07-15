Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | MLS 2022-23

Sporting Kansas City will look to surge up from the bottom of the Western Conference standings when they visit the Rio Tinto Stadium to face Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

The Claret and Cobalt head into the weekend as one of just two teams yet to lose a home game in the MLS this season.

Salt Lake failed to arrest their slump in form on Thursday, falling to a 2-1 loss away to Atlanta United.

They have now failed to taste victory in their last four outings, claiming two draws and losing twice. With 30 points from 20 games, Salt Lake are fourth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with third-placed Nashville.

Meanwhile, Kansas City failed to steer clear of the drop zone, as they're held to a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United.

That followed a 2-1 victory away to CF Montreal on July 10, which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end. Kansas City are rooted to the bottom of the conference standings, picking up just 20 points from 21 games.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Salt Lake boasts a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their previous 41 meetings.

Kansas City have picked up 15 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Salt Lake have picked up six wins and three draws from their nine home games. They're one of just two teams who are unbeaten at home this season, also Philadelphia Union.

Kansas City have managed just one win from their last four outings, picking up one draw and two losses.

The Claret and Cobalt are on a four-game winless run, managing just two points from the last 12.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

While Salt Lake have struggled to grind out wins in recent weeks, they return to home turf where they have been outstanding this season. They should make use of their home advantage and come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Salt Lake 2-1 Kansas City.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake.

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of their last eight meetings).

