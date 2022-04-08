Real Salt Lake vs Toronto Prediction and Betting tips | 9th April 2022

Real Salt Lake will entertain Toronto at the Rio Tinto Stadium in an inter-conference MLS game on Saturday.

Salt Lake are second in the Western Conference standings with three wins in six league games. They played out a 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids in their previous outing to continue their fine start to their 2022 campaign.

Toronto, meanwhile, secured a 2-1 win against rivals New York City FC in their previous outing to climb up to seventh place in the league standings.

This will be the second inter-conference fixture of the season for both teams.

Real Salt Lake vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 21st meeting between the two teams, with 18 coming in the MLS and a couple in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Salt Lake have ten wins against the Canadian side, while the visitors have six wins to their name. Four games have ended in draws.

As has been the case in a lot of MLS games, the home advantage has played a huge role, with nine of ten wins for Salt Lake coming at Saturday's venue. Toronto have just one win on their visits to Utah.

Salt Lake are without a loss against an Eastern Conference opponent at home since their 1-0 defeat to Orlando City in June 2017. They’ve recorded ten wins and four draws at Saturday's venue since 2017.

The Reds are without a win in their last ten away games and are winless against Western Conference teams since 2017.

Toronto have the fewest goalscoring attempts in the league this season (39), but 20 of these efforts have been on target.

Salt Lake rank second behind the Portland Timbers in terms of interceptions in the league.

Real Salt Lake vs Toronto Prediction

Claret and Cobalt are in good touch at the moment. With seven goals in six games, they find themselves in second place in the Western Conference standings.

Toronto, meanwhile, have also scored seven goals this season but have conceded nine times. Thar has contributed to their slow start to their campaign.

Toronto have just a couple of wins in their last eight meetings with Salt Lake and are without a win at Saturday's venue since 2007. Taking everything into consideration, a win for Salt Lake seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Toronto.

Real Salt Lake vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals. (Ten of the 11 games between the two teams at this venue have produced over 2.5 goals).

Tip 4: Toronto to score in the first half - Yes (The Reds have scored at least one goal in the first half in each of their five league games this season).

