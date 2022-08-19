Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps  Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2022 

Real Salt Lake will welcome Vancouver Whitecaps to the Rio Tinto Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 away victory over Seattle Sounders last weekend, with Sergio Cordova and Andrew Brody scoring in either half for Salt Lake. Vancouver, meanwhile, also triumphed in their last outing, beating Colorado Rapids by the same scoreline at home. Ryan Gauld's first-half brace guided the Canadians to a win.

The victory means the Blue-and-White currently occupy the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They sit in seventh place on 33 points, while Salt Lake are five points better off in fourth spot.

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 28 previous occasions.

Vancouver have 13 wins to Salt Lake's 11, while four games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Seven of Salt Lake's last eight games have seen three or more goals scored.

The Whitecaps' last nine games have seen both teams find the back of the net.

The last six head-to-head clashes between the two teams have seen three or more goals scored.

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The two teams are in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs and will be eager to consolidate their respective positions in the standings with a victory on Saturday.

Salt Lake have been the more consistent of the two teams and will enter the game as the favourites. However, their recent poor form on home turf has been a cause of concern. That's because they've won just once in their last five games in front of their home fans.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC @WhitecapsFC



4 goals and 5 assists in our number ’s last 8 games across all competitions. Ryan Gauld 🤩4 goals and 5 assists in our number’s last 8 games across all competitions. Ryan Gauld 🤩4 goals and 5 assists in our number 2️⃣5️⃣’s last 8 games across all competitions. https://t.co/6VVSfT63HW

The attack-minded style of play of both teams means the game could be played at a frenetic pace, with plenty of goalscoring chances. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to Score: YES (The last six games between the two teams have had goals at both ends.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals: YES (Seven of Salt Lake's last eight games have seen three or more goals scored.)

