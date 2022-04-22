Carlos Vela and LAFC reach agreement over contract extension - Reports

Carlos Vela and LAFC have reached an agreement to extend the Mexican star's stay at the club if the latest reports are to be believed. Fox Sports' Doug McIntyre reported that both parties are set to conclude a deal.

Vela's current contract was set to expire on June 30th this year and there was a lot of speculation about his next move. Some suggested that he could return to Spain or head to Inter Miami.

However, McIntyre has now stated that multiple sources have claimed that the deal is close to extending the Mexican forward's stay at the club. A source also said that the deal is 'as good as done.'

Vela will continue at LAFC as a designated player (DP).

"Carlos Vela and LAFC are close to finalizing a contract extension, multiple sources tell @FOXSports. “It’s as good as done,” says one. The 2019 MLS MVP will continue to count as a designated player."

Doug McIntyre @ByDougMcIntyre Carlos Vela and LAFC are close to finalizing a contract extension, multiple sources tell @FOXSports . “It’s as good as done,” says one. The 2019 MLS MVP will continue to count as a designated player. Carlos Vela and LAFC are close to finalizing a contract extension, multiple sources tell @FOXSports. “It’s as good as done,” says one. The 2019 MLS MVP will continue to count as a designated player.

MLS insider Tom Bogert confirmed McIntyre's story and said that the new deal will see Vela stay at the club 'at least' through 2023.

"Sources confirm Doug's scoop: Carlos Vela and LAFC have agreed on a contract extension. Can add Vela's deal is "at least" through 2023. Will continue as a DP. Vela, 33, has 61g/37a in 93 regular season apps with LAFC and has been the face of the club from their inaugural season."

Tom Bogert @tombogert



Vela, 33, has 61g/37a in 93 regular season apps with LAFC and has been the face of the club from their inaugural season. Doug McIntyre @ByDougMcIntyre Carlos Vela and LAFC are close to finalizing a contract extension, multiple sources tell @FOXSports . “It’s as good as done,” says one. The 2019 MLS MVP will continue to count as a designated player. Carlos Vela and LAFC are close to finalizing a contract extension, multiple sources tell @FOXSports. “It’s as good as done,” says one. The 2019 MLS MVP will continue to count as a designated player. Sources confirm Doug's scoop: Carlos Vela and LAFC have agreed on a contract extension. Can add Vela's deal is "at least" through 2023. Will continue as a DP.Vela, 33, has 61g/37a in 93 regular season apps with LAFC and has been the face of the club from their inaugural season. twitter.com/ByDougMcIntyre… Sources confirm Doug's scoop: Carlos Vela and LAFC have agreed on a contract extension. Can add Vela's deal is "at least" through 2023. Will continue as a DP.Vela, 33, has 61g/37a in 93 regular season apps with LAFC and has been the face of the club from their inaugural season. twitter.com/ByDougMcIntyre…

The Mexican forward is one of LAFC's designated players, with Uruguayan international Brian Rodriguez being the other. The Los Angeles-based club recently opened up a spot on their roster for a DP after Diego Rossi completed his permanent move to Fenerbache at the end of his loan period.

News of Carlos Vela's extension with LAFC will bring happiness to the fans

LAFC fans will be happy to know that Vela will be extending his stay at the club.

The Mexican forward joined the Los Angeles-based outfit in 2018 and has been the face of the club ever since. He was named the Landon Donovan MLS MVP in 2019 after the best individual performance in the league's history. Vela racked up 36 goals and 11 assists during that season and led LAFC to the Supporters' Shield title.

While the past two seasons haven't gone according to plan, Carlos Vela has started the 2022 campaign on the front foot, as he has scored four goals and has two assists to his name in just seven appearances.

Edited by Alan John