D.C. United 'exchange proposals' with Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale - Reports

According to the latest reports, D.C. United has exchanged proposals with Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale. The news comes a day after the club let go of Hernan Losada as the manager of the club.

Bale's future at Madrid has been a subject of great speculation as many expect the Welsh star to leave Los Blancos at the end of the current season.

Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City have been credited with an interest and now according to soccer reporter Steven Goff, D.C. United has exchanged proposals with the Real Madrid player.

Goff said that the Washington-based outfit is in talks with Bale's representatives about a move to the MLS. He stated that both parties did speak with each other a few months ago but it didn't lead to a deal.

The soccer reporter also claimed that while D.C. United are ready to pay the Welsh star more than what they offered Wayne Rooney in 2018, he is unsure if the deal will pick up speed.

Goff continued by saying that even if the new report seems a bit far-fetched, it does offer hope for the club as they have started talks once again after a long pause.

"Certainly seems very far-fetched but maybe some hope for DCU, given talks have resumed after long pause. Team has been seeking a third DP to join Flores and Fountas. We’ll see."

It would be interesting to see if Bale will be open to making a move to the MLS. We could get some clarity on the matter in the coming weeks.

Can D.C. United provide Gareth Bale with an escape route from Real Madrid?

Gareth Bale hasn't enjoyed a great time at Real Madrid during the past few seasons as the Welsh star has found himself relegated from the first team lineup.

Bale has only played 280 minutes for Los Blancos this season and has also found himself being booed by the Madrid fans.

Despite his tough time in the Spanish capital, the 32-year-old forward has been instrumental for his national side, scoring five goals in the qualifiers for Wales.

His time at Tottenham Hotspur was also good as he scored 11 goals in just 20 appearances for the London club.

The opportunity at D.C. United will present a new opportunity to Bale but it remains to be seen if he will have the same view. The Welsh star will certainly believe that he can perform at the top level and build up form to help Wales make it to the Qatar World Cup.

