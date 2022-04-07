DC United ‘close’ to signing 32-year-old goalkeeper: Reports

DC United are reportedly close to bringing Rafael Romo to the MLS franchise. The 32-year-old is currently at Belgian side OH Leuven, having joined from Danish outfit Silkeborg IF in 2020.

Romo has made 16 appearances as Leuven's first-choice goalkeeper this season in the Jupiler Pro League. However, he is set to leave at the end of the season with his contract expiring.

DC have made their move, with TUDN reporter Daniel Nohra (via BlackandRedUnited) reporting that the MLS side are close to striking a deal with Romo to bring him to Audi Field.

FITH @FITHupdates OH Leuven goalkeeper Rafael Romo nears move to DC United.



DC United are reportedly within reach of finalising negotiations to sign the 32-year-old Venezuelan shot-stopper, who has previously played for Udinese, and had a temporary stint at Watford. (SB Nation) OH Leuven goalkeeper Rafael Romo nears move to DC United.DC United are reportedly within reach of finalising negotiations to sign the 32-year-old Venezuelan shot-stopper, who has previously played for Udinese, and had a temporary stint at Watford. (SB Nation)

Romo has vast experience having played for the likes of Premier League side Watford and Serie A outfit Udinese. The goalkeeper said his goodbyes to Silkeborg fans on Instagram as his future lies away from Denmark.

DC currently have Bill Hadid filling the role as first-choice keeper. Romo will be looking to challenge for a starting berth under coach Hernán Losada.

Losada's side have conceded five goals so far in five games and currently sit eighth in the MLS Eastern Conference table.

DC United looking to head back up the MLS Eastern Conference table

DC United are looking to bounce back from their woeful period.

The Black and White outfit face Austin on April 17 looking to bounce back from what has been a difficult spell of three straight defeats. They conceded an agonizing stoppage-time goal to Atlanta United last time out, with Marcelino Moreno's 90+4 minute header breaking DC hearts.

A wealth of talent has come into the MLS this year. The likes of Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo) and Lorenzo Isigne (Toronto FC) are the latest big-name moves, albeit with the latter two joining in the summer. DC has not been able to bring in players of a similar profile.

DC United manager Losada commented on the wealth in the MLS, which has left his side playing catch-up prior to the start of the season. He told MLS Soccer:

“I try to put the energy on my team, try to put the energy on our roster, in how we can get stronger. Obviously, reading the news, you see that many of the clubs who were out of the playoffs last year, this year they got stronger."

"I’m talking about Toronto, I'm talking about Chicago, even Columbus. So it will be a lot of competition to be in that top seven that you need to play playoffs, and it's up to us to be better than last year.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar